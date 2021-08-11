KU publishes final-year UG results

Kerala University declared the examination results of its final-year undergraduate (UG) courses on Tuesday.

The sixth-semester examinations of BSc, BA, BCom and other programmes were conducted in March.

According to official sources, all results except those of a group of BSc Physics and Economics students have been published.

The pending results will be declared at the earliest. The deadline to apply for revaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets is August 25. Further details can be obtained from the university website.