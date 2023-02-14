KU professors bag KSCSTE award for best research project

February 14, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

E.A. Siril and A. Ganga Prasad, professors of the Department of Botany in Kerala University, have bagged the Dr. S. Vasudev Award instituted by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) for the best research project under its Science Research Scheme for the year 2022.

The scientists have been honoured for their project ‘Collection, characterisation and propagation of Garcinia gummi-gutta (L.) Robs’ that was supported by KSCSTE.

The award, which carries a citation and purse of ₹50,000, was presented to the duo by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the 35th Kerala Science Congress held recently at Kuttikkanam, Idukki.

Prof. Siril, the head of the department, was the principal investigator, and Prof. Ganga Prasad was the co-investigator. Remya Ramachandran had been appointed the project fellow with the research group also comprising Vishnu B., L.V. Aswanilal, Deepthy R.M., Rinu V. Thomas, Sruthy S. Jayan and Reshma Elizabeth Alex.

Garcinia gummi-gutta (L.) Robs (commonly known as Malabar Tamarind or kodampuli) is an evergreen tropical fruit tree species belonging to the plant family Clusiaceae. Widely regarded as a gold mine of therapeutics, it contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA) as the major acid enriched in the fruit rinds that has anti-obesity properties.

According to the researchers, the team found promising germplasm of Garcinia gummi-gutta from the State through extensive field surveys, evaluations of agronomic traits and HCA content. The group, which evolved an effective method for DNA isolation, could develop a tissue culture protocol required for the large-scale production of elite germplasm. The reproductive behaviour and female fitness for effective cross-pollination was also identified.

Subsequently, the researchers developed a ready-to-use souring agent ‘N-Sour Kudampuli sathu’ for various culinary preparations using dried and fresh fruit rinds. It was subjected to tests under the guidelines laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), following which registration was obtained for the product.

The project also led to the formation of a start-up, KU Cravings, that was registered in the Kerala University Business Innovation and Incubation Centre.