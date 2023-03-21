ADVERTISEMENT

KU probe under way into alleged denial of maternity leave

March 21, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University has instituted a probe into allegations against a deputy registrar who purportedly refused to grant maternity leave to a woman until she appeared in person.

An all-woman panel chaired by the Joint Registrar (Administration) and comprising Joint Registrar (Academic) and Deputy Registrar (Administration – 3) that was tasked with the inquiry will submit its findings on Wednesday, sources said.

The employee, who rejoined duty on March 1 after a long leave, had submitted an application for maternity leave on March 8. She gave birth to a child two days later. On enquiring about the status of her leave application, he came to know that it was rejected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She was directed to submit the application to Deputy Registrar (Administration) Santhosh Kumar in person. Despite her difficulties associated with post-partum, the employee and her husband turned up at the university headquarters on March 18. The couple were allegedly made to wait for two-and-a-half hours before they could meet the official. The probe was launched on the basis of a complaint submitted by an employees’ union.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US