KU probe rules out presence of “torture room” on Karyavattom campus

An internal inquiry into the purported manhandling of a Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) at the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University has refuted allegations regarding the presence of a “torture room” in the premises.

In his report submitted to the Vice-Chancellor on Saturday, the inquiry panel that included the campus director and two department heads has maintained that an argument had culminated in a clash between KSU and Students Federation of India (SFI) workers.

The incident, the report stated, had taken place after one Joffin had entered the campus to drop his sister, a Kerala University student. They were accompanied by KSU leader and second-semester MA student San Jose on a motorcycle.

While returning, Joffin was accosted by a group of SFI workers near the campus hostel, who removed the key of his vehicle. This had paved way for the confrontation among the rival groups, the report noted, while ruling out the possibility of a premeditated attack.

The report added that the room in question, Room No. 121, was closed on the particular day and that there is no evidence that Mr. San Jose was taken there as alleged by the KSU. The room has remained closed for some days, since its occupant, a research student, has been participating in a conference.

The inquiry was initiated on the basis of a direction by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal following claims of a “torture room” that functioned on the campus. The report incorporated statements by students, hostel wardens and security guards.

The panel also put forth recommendations including preventing student organisations from establishing help desks. The university itself must set up such facilities from the next academic year for the benefit of freshers and other students on the campus. Security should also be stepped up to prevent unauthorised entry into the campus. It also called for installing of CCTV cameras at various locations within the campus.

