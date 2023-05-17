KU postpones union elections after unelected SFI leader joins fray

May 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The upcoming union elections of Kerala University have got into a controversy after it emerged that an affiliated college in Kattakada replaced the name of an elected councillor with that of a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader on the final list forwarded to the university.

While the university has postponed the elections scheduled for May 26, the Opposition has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of masterminding the alleged act of impersonation.

Christian College, Kattakada, came under the scanner after it replaced Anakha, one of the two SFI-backed students who were elected to the post of university union councillor (UUC) during the college union elections held in December last, with Visakh A., the Kattakada area committee secretary of the students’ organisation, on the list of the newly elected councillors that was forwarded to the university.

The office-bearers of the university union are generally elected from among such councillors who have been elected from each affiliated college. The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), which demanded a comprehensive probe, alleged Visakh, a first-year BSc Physics student, was ‘hand-picked’ by the SFI leadership to helm the university union.

Explanation from Principal

While the college authorities initially claimed that Visakh’s name was put forth after Anakha expressed her desire to step down from the post of the UUC, the controversy apparently prompted them to request the university to exclude the former from the election process. Nonetheless, the university instituted an inquiry and sought an explanation from the college Principal in the issue. Pushed to the defensive, the State leadership of the SFI expelled Visakh from all his elected positions. The organisation faulted him for his failure in flagging the anomaly on the list sent to the university, despite being aware of the inclusion of his name without being elected as UUC. The Congress-backed KSU accused the CPI(M)-backed SFI of attempting to scuttle the democratic process in university union elections. KSU members laid siege to the Registrar’s office in protest and were removed by the police.