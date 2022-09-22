The University of Kerala has postponed all examinations including theory, practical and viva voce scheduled to be held on Friday in view of a Statewide hartal called by the Popular Front of India. The revised schedule will be announced later.
KU postpones Friday’s exams
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.