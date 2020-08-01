KU not to hold PG practicals on Aug. 5

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 August 2020 23:39 IST

Timetable for each subject based on ground situation

The University of Kerala has backtracked on its decision to commence practical examinations for postgraduate (PG) students on August 5 following concerns raised by the teaching community.

The move is against the backdrop of students from far-off places claiming hardships in reaching their colleges and many institutions being taken over by the government to be utilised as institutional quarantine or reverse quarantine centres

While the University had earlier decided to permit students to submit projects either online or offline by August 10, colleges were also allowed to conduct both comprehensive viva-voce and project viva-voce in a similar manner. However, the decision to conduct the practical examinations led to widespread anxiety.

G. Nagendra Prabhu, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Zoology, S.D. College, Alappuzha, said the plan to hold examinations at a time when several parts of the State, particularly the southern districts over which university’s jurisdiction extended, were reeling under COVID-19 created panic among large sections.

“The practical examinations of science subjects such as chemistry, physics, botany, zoology, and mathematics are lengthy and involve several students and teachers. It would have been difficult to ensure physical distancing. Besides, many students from northern districts fear for their safety if forced to travel,” he said.

In containment zones

According to Reshmi V., Head of the Department of Zoology, SN College, Cherthala, most PG students had opted for the theory examinations in their home districts that were outside the university’s jurisdiction. Some students were residing in containment zones. Besides, the college had been designated a reverse quarantine centre.

Considering that each practical is four hours long and that there were three practical papers and a viva-voce for each of the two PG batches, the examination process would require at least seven days. This would require many students to find accommodation in hotels, lodges, or elsewhere. The university has now instructed the chairpersons of the Board of Examiners of each subject to create timetables by factoring in the situation that could vary from one place to another. Sources said a tentative deadline of September end or October has been set for completing the valuation of PG theory and practical papers.