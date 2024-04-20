KU launches admissions to PG programmes

April 20, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University has invited online applications for the entrance examination being conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes at its teaching departments. Admissions are being conducted to various MA, MSc., MTech, MCJ, MSW, LLM, MEd, MCom and M.Lib.I.Sc. programmes. The deadline for online application is April 30. The entrance examination will be held from May 18 to 24. The prospectus can be downloaded from https://admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in/css2024. Further details can be obtained by contacting the CSS Office at the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University by dialling 0471-2308328 or e-mailing csspghelp2024@gmail.com.

