KU Joint Registrar dead

March 10, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Raj Narayan R.

Raj Narayan R. (52), Joint Registrar (Campus Administration) of Kerala University, died here on Friday. He was declared dead shortly after he collapsed while playing badminton with friends on the Karyavattom campus of the university. His body was taken to his home town in Kollam after being kept on the Karyavattom campus for the public to pay homage. Mr. Narayan is survived by his wife and two children.

He had served as additional private secretary to former Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and former Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Retnakaran.

