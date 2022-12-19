Kerala University joins EU-funded ECOMARINE project

December 19, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries will receive project support of about €1,10,427 through collaboration

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Kerala has been nominated as a partner in the European Union-funded ECOMARINE project that aims at improving the management and operation of marine conservation monitoring laboratories in higher education institutions in India and Malaysia.

The Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries will receive project support of about €1,10,427 (nearly ₹1 crore) through the collaboration. It intends to develop a marine monitoring laboratory, impart training and capacity development of faculty and researchers, and partner in developing e-learning platforms for researchers with the assistance.

According to Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar, the university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Cyprus, which is the coordinating institute of the project.

Project leader Biju Kumar, head of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, is currently leading a delegation from the university at a workshop organised as part of the programme in Oviedo University in Spain.

The project, which is funded by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union, currently involves a network of nine institutions from six countries in Europe and Asia. The participating institutions include Andhra University; Universiti Malaysia Terengganu; Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia; University of Cyprus; University of Oviedo; Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation, Greece; Symplexis, Greece; and BK Consult, Germany.

