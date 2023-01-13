KU invites applications for Philosophical Counselling course

January 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Centre for Philosophical Counselling and Research at the Department of Philosophy, Kerala University, has invited applications for admissions to PG diploma course in Philosophical Counselling. The deadline for applying for the one-year course is January 20. The batch will have an intake of 30 seats and the course will be conducted in a hybrid mode. The application form can be obtained from the centre’s website (www.cpcruok.com). Further details can be obtained by contacting 9447586802 (Director) and 9447903108 (course coordinator).