GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KU interim V-C submits report against Minister to Governor

Higher Education Minister Bindu rebuts accusations, alleges V-C hand-in-glove with Chancellor

February 21, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal on Wednesday submitted a report to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that seemingly incriminated Higher Education Minister R. Bindu for her alleged violation of the Kerala University Act.

She has been accused of contravening the law by chairing a recent senate meeting that decided against nominating a representative to the search-cum-selection committee for the next Vice-Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor’s report points out that he had convened the special senate meeting on the basis of a directive of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university. However, Dr. Bindu arrived for the meeting in an unannounced manner and took over its chairmanship.

While the Vice-Chancellor flagged the impropriety of her move, the Minister did not relent and claimed she functioned within the ambit of the statutory powers of the Pro Chancellor in the absence of the Chancellor.

In yet another instance of violation, the “chairperson” of the meeting permitted the introduction and passing of a resolution against the Governor’s ultimatum to nominate a representative to the selection panel, despite the special meeting convened to discuss the single agenda.

Minister’s stance

Maintaining that she abided by the norms, Dr. Bindu accused the Vice-Chancellor of doing the Governor’s bidding and functioning in accordance with an orchestrated ploy. All statutory officers, including the Pro Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, can discharge their duties only in adherence to the University Act and statutes. Such norms cannot be interpreted according to whims and fancies, she said.

On her decision to permit a resolution against the Chancellor’s directive, she asserted, “the senate is the university’s supreme democratic body. No democratically minded chairperson can ignore a demand raised by a majority of the members”.

She said she did not have to be delegated by the Chancellor, as claimed by the Governor, to chair a Senate meeting.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan is said to be exploring legal options, including invalidating the senate meeting, in light of the developments. Sources said the Registrar could be served a show-cause notice prior to cancelling the controversial meeting. The Vice-Chancellor could also be ordered to convene another Senate meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.