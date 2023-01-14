ADVERTISEMENT

KU initiates inquiry into controversy over Arun Kumar’s statements

January 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Political Science faculty had allegedly commented on the vegetarian food served by Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri that led to a controversy that took communal undertones

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University (KU) has initiated an inquiry in connection with certain statements that a faculty member had made regarding the culinary choice for the recently held State School Arts Festival.

Official sources have confirmed that explanation was sought from K. Arun Kumar, an Assistant Professor in Department of Political Science, for his comments on the vegetarian food served by Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri that led to a controversy. The debate gradually assumed political and communal undertones that ultimately led the veteran caterer deciding to end his over one-and-a-half decades-long association with the annual cultural event.

The inquiry was initiated on the basis of a complaint forwarded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the controversy a few days ago. The complaint had been sent to nearly 80 people including the Chief Minister, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US