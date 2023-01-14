KU initiates inquiry into controversy over Arun Kumar’s statements

January 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University (KU) has initiated an inquiry in connection with certain statements that a faculty member had made regarding the culinary choice for the recently held State School Arts Festival.

Official sources have confirmed that explanation was sought from K. Arun Kumar, an Assistant Professor in Department of Political Science, for his comments on the vegetarian food served by Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri that led to a controversy. The debate gradually assumed political and communal undertones that ultimately led the veteran caterer deciding to end his over one-and-a-half decades-long association with the annual cultural event.

The inquiry was initiated on the basis of a complaint forwarded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the controversy a few days ago. The complaint had been sent to nearly 80 people including the Chief Minister, sources said.