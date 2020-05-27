KU identifies exam centres across State, Lakshadweep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 May 2020 23:01 IST

UoKmeet, varsity’s own software, to conduct online classes

The University of Kerala has identified 11 institutions outside its jurisdiction, including one in Lakshadweep, to conduct its CBCSS sixth-semester (final-year) examinations, beginning on June 2. The examination centres will enable students to appear for the papers in their home districts without having to travel to their colleges.

In addition to the centres in the districts coming under the university’s jurisdiction that stretches up to Alappuzha, the examinations will also be conducted at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep; Government College, Kasaragod; Krishna Menon Memorial Government Women’s College, Kannur; Government College, Kalpetta, Wayanad; Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, Kozhikode; Government College, Malappuram; Government Victoria College, Palakkad; Government Training College, Thrissur; Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; Government College, Kattappana, Idukki; and Government College, Nattakom, Kottayam.

The university has finalised its protocol for conducting the examinations in strict compliance with government guidelines. Besides sanitising the premises frequently, the university will permit entry to the centres only one hour prior to the examinations and prohibit students from entering the halls half-an-hour after the commencement of the examinations. Separate rooms will be reserved for students who come from hotspots and those placed under quarantine.

Learning software

The university has developed its own software (UoKmeet) for conducting online classes, official meetings, seminars, and PhD open defence. Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai formally launched the platform on the Karyavattom campus on Wednesday.