Kerala University fixes time limit for services

University decides to implement Right to Service Act, designates officers for services

The University of Kerala has decided to implement the Kerala State Right to Service Act, 2012, that entails fixing time limits for various services and introducing a two-tier appellate system to redress grievances.

The Citizen’s Charter that was notified by the university a few months ago was formally approved by the Senate during its meeting on Saturday. The assent marked the conclusion of a process that commenced in February last to implement the legislation in a bid to enhance efficiency and address oft-repeated complaints of delay.

The charter comprises 82 services that are provided by the examination wing, academic wing, School of Distance Education, Credit and Semester System (CSS) and the university departments. The time limit fixed for the services range from two days to 45 days.

Only for completed ones

The university has clarified the time limit prescribed will be applicable for only those applications which are complete in all respects and devoid of defects. Designated officers, appellate authority I and appellate authority II have been delegated for each service.

Some of the services that have been included in the Citizen’s Charter:

1) Degree/Diploma certificates (for UG, PG and PG diploma courses) 45 days (after the award of degree by the Senate)

2) Duplicate/triplicate degree certificate — 40 days

3) Migration certificate — 20 days

4) Duplicate mark list — 10 days

5) Provisional certificate — 5 days for software-supported exam system, and 10 days for others

6) Official transcript — 10 days

7) Transcript of marks — 15 days

8) Genuineness verification and attestation of degree certificates, mark lists and other certificates — 10 days each

9) Consolidated mark list — 5 days for software-supported exam system and 20 days for other

10) Duplicate hall ticket — 2 days

11) Thesis submission certificate (PhD) — 10 days

12) Provisional certificate (CSS) — 10 days

13) PG, MPhil degree certificate (CSS) — 40 days

14) Transfer certificate (University departments) — 5 days