KU faculty wins prestigious archaeology award

December 28, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Rajesh S.V., an assistant professor in the Archaeology Department of Kerala University, has been awarded the Field Discovery Award instituted by the Shanghai Archaeology Forum for his research project on the early Harappan cemetery at Juna Khatiya in Gujarat.

He was presented the award at the fifth Shanghai Archaeology Forum organised by the Institute of Archaeology, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, at Shanghai earlier this month.

Dr. Rajesh, assistant professor Abhayan G.S. and the students of the Archaeology Department had discovered the largest cemetery identified in India from the early Harappan phase (3200-2600 BCE) of the Indus Valley Civilisation, spanning approximately 16 hectares, in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Archaeological excavations at Juna Khatiya across three seasons have revealed 197 burials represented by stone structures, pits, clusters of ceramics and stones, as well as burials without indicators and clusters of shell bangles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.