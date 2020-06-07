Kerala

KU exams postponed

The University of Kerala has postponed the sixth-semester CBCSS BA History, Economics, Sociology, Hindi Language and Literature, Malayalam Language, Culture, and Literature, English Language and Literature, and Career Related -BA English and Communicative English examinations. The revised schedule will be announced later.

The university has also informed that the fifth semester examinations of distance education courses conducted by the School of Distance Education will commence on June 8 as per schedule.

