KU exams may resume next month

Kerala University has set its sights on resuming its examination process that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic by the second week of May. However, it has adopted a guarded stance on declaring its examination calendar.

Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai convened a meeting recently on the matter.

The implementation of the schedule, however, will depend on the lifting of the restrictions and the travel ban that is in effect across the country.

