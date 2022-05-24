KU exam controller relieved from duty

Kannur University (KU) on Tuesday relieved P.J. Vincent from his duty as Controller of Examinations.

Interestingly, he is leaving the post amid the row over repetition of old question papers for Bsc Psychology and Botany and MSc Mathematics examinations held this year. Mr. Vincent had taken moral responsibility for it. However, he had later retracted his statement and went on leave. On Tuesday, Mr. Vincent announced his decision to leave the post.

“I am leaving the post due to personal reasons,” he told media here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vincent said he would be joining the Directorate of Collegiate Education. On the question paper goof-up, he said that the system that was in place was to blame for it.

He said owing to the pandemic, there was no centralised scrutiny of question papers. The questions were prepared online, and the question papers were scrutinised online. However, the online scrutiny was ineffective, he said.

On the delay in taking action against those who prepared the question papers, he said the University was following due process based on which action would be taken.