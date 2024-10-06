ADVERTISEMENT

KU denies appointing Shijukhan as chairperson of interview board for contract lecturers

Published - October 06, 2024 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University has denied appointing Syndicate member J.S. Shijukhan as chairperson of the interview board constituted to hire guest lecturers to various teaching departments.

Dismissing allegations of norms being flouted for the process, the university also clarified that it stringently adhered to the Kerala University First Statutes 1977 for temporary appointments, and that the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms does not apply for the purpose.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal had earlier expressed his reservations over appointing Mr. Shijukhan, who lacked teaching experience, as the chairperson of the panel.

At a recent meeting, the Syndicate had decided to constitute the committee to hire 12 contract lecturers for 11 subjects for various four-year undergraduate programmes. It was speculated that Mr. Shijukhan, the convener of the Standing Committee on Staff, Equipments and Building, had been chosen to helm the panel.

However, the university has clarified that the interview board would not have a chairperson. Besides Mr. Shijukhan, the panel comprises the Registrar, head of the department concerned and subject experts.

The appointments, the authorities added, will be made after entering into contract appointment bonds for tenures of 11 months. They added that the particular mode of appointment does not figure among the provisions of UGC’s contract appointment guidelines.

