KU Controller of Examinations goes on leave

Takes moral responsibility for repetition of question papers

Takes moral responsibility for repetition of question papers

KANNUR

Kannur University Examination Controller P.J. Vincent has taken leave amid mounting pressure for his resignation from the post after the recurrence of old question papers for the third semester Bsc. Psychology and Botany examinations held last week.

Following this, the university had cancelled the examinations. Mr. Vincent said that he will go on leave for 10 days from April 28.

Earlier, taking the moral responsibility of the incident, he told the media that decision to take appropriate action is with the Vice-Chancellor. He, however, had clarified that in preparing the question paper neither the Controller of Examinations nor the Vice Chancellor has any direct control.

A separate team prepares the question paper, he said, adding that the university is investigating the matter. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had also criticised the University on the issue.

But the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan had come in support of the university, stating that the Vice-Chancellor and the Examination Controller were not responsible for the goof-up, but those faculty members, who prepared the question paper.

The Congress, however, was quick to criticise the CPI(M) leader. District Congress Committee president Martin George on Tuesday said that it is now clear from the response of the CPI(M) leader that an attempt is being made to prepare an investigation report as directed by the CPI(M) office.

Raising suspicions, he said that even before the release of the inquiry report on the issue, Mr. Jayarajan has given a clean chit to the Vice-Chancellor and Controller of Examinations, while holding the faculties responsible for the recurrence of old examination question of paper.

He said that the CPI(M) is politicising the activities of Kannur University in a manner that undermines the standard of higher education.

He alleged that following the incident, Mr. Vincent had met the CPI(M) leader and the time has come to expel him from the office. A thorough investigation is needed into the activities of Kannur university, he demanded.