KU bags medals at inter-university youth fest

February 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The University of Kerala has bagged 11 medals, including six gold medals, at the National Inter-University Youth Festival held in Bengaluru.

According to an official release, the university contingent won gold medals in Mridangam, elocution, light music, mono-act, skit and mime competitions. While it won silver medals in quiz, violin, debate and folk orchestra events, the team secured a bronze in poster designing.

The university also won the overall championships in the literary and theatre events.