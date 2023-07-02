KU accused of flouting norms in Senate election

July 02, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Save University Campaign Committee has accused Kerala University of attempting to reconstitute the Senate without student representatives.

While 10 seats are reserved for students in the statutory body, the representatives are generally elected by university union councillors who have been elected in affiliated colleges. The process has been delayed on account of the impersonation row that broke out at the Christian College, Kattakada.

In a statement, organisation chairman R.S. Sasikumar added that the election of a representative of college managers was also yet to be held. The Governor too was yet to nominate 17 members to the Senate.

He also accused the government of nominating ineligible candidates to the Senate and Syndicate. Former MLA R. Rajesh, G. Muraleedharan Pillai, J.S. Shijukhan, P.M. Radhamany, S. Jayan and K.G. Gopchandran have been nominated as government nominees.