KTU’s digital certificates a hit

Students of the outgoing 2017-21 batch have begun to receive the documents

The move by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to issue provisional certificates through a digital system has found immense support from the student community.

Students of the outgoing 2017-21 batch have begun to receive digitally signed certificates from KTU’s student portal from Monday. Around a thousand students requested for the certificates within minutes after the service went live. This is for the first time in Kerala that certificates were made available to students through a digital system. Grade cards for different semesters are available on the portal. The system allows students to download certificates with the examination controller’s digital signature. Under the new system, students will be able to review the information on their certificates and report errors. Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree said the facility would enable the university to complete the issuance of certificates in a timely and transparent manner.

According to official sources, students have been ecstatic, as they could download the certificates at their convenience. The facility came as a blessing for many including Neeraj Nair, a BTech student of Mar Baselios College of Engineering, Thiruvanathapuram, who travelled to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend a job interview. While his job prospects could have been dashed without his final-year certificates, Neeraj was able to download the provisional certificates in time for his interview.

The e-certificate enabled Devika S., who graduated from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam this year, to submit the necessary documents for verification purpose prior to her joining the South Indian Bank where she was placed.

Pointing out the system would benefit both colleges and students alike, Vinu Thomas, Principal, Government Model Engineering College, Kochi, said the facility removed a huge workload for colleges.