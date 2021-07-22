KTU warns against misinformation campaign

Thiruvananthapuram

22 July 2021 00:45 IST

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has urged students to be vigilant against a misinformation campaign about the ongoing examinations.

Offline examinations are being conducted smoothly in other universities, including Kerala University of Health Sciences, but attempts are being made to disrupt and boycott examinations only at the KTU, M.S. Rajasree, Vice Chancellor, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Vice Chancellor said the university had decided to conduct the offline examinations in accordance with a decision arrived at a meeting of Vice Chancellors of universities in the State that was convened by the Minister for Higher Education. However, only the KTU was being targeted.

The exams were rescheduled to ensure that classes were completed and adequate study time was provided. A centre change system was allowed for students. The State government had also issued an order prioritising COVID-19 vaccination for students of the KTU.

The examination papers were reduced to 70 marks and their duration reduced to two-and-a-half hours. Students needed only 28 marks instead of 40 to pass an exam. Those unable to appear for the exam owing to COVID-19 or related issues would be given a special opportunity, and it would be regarded as their first chance.

The campaigning against the KTU was aimed at maligning these student-friendly interventions. Any decision to postpone the exams would result in lagging of the course, adversely affecting campus placements and higher education prospects of students.

Until a flawless proctored online examination system was introduced for one lakh students from various semesters, it was possible for the university to conduct the examinations only in offline mode. It had also been granted permission to conduct the offline examinations by the High Court of Kerala, the Vice Chancellor said.