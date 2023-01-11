KTU VC and Syndicate call a truce, agree to hire contract workers from employment exchange

January 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas and the Syndicate appeared to have called a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday amid their confrontation over the cancelled notifications for contract jobs.

The Syndicate also decided to form a subcommittee to ‘assist’ the Vice-Chancellor in managing the university’s day-to-day affairs and reduce the delay in granting Syndicate approval for various purposes The move has been interpreted by various quarters as a ‘tactic’ by the Left Democratic Front-controlled Syndicate in overseeing the activities of the Vice- Chancellor. The panel includes Syndicate members P.K. Biju, I. Saju, G. Sanjeev and Registrar A. Praveen.

The Syndicate meeting was convened against the backdrop of the Chancellor cancelling two notifications that had been issued allegedly without the Vice-Chancellor’s concurrence. Prof. Thomas had sought explanation from Dr. Praveen on the basis of the Raj Bhavan’s directive.

Sources pointed out that the Vice-Chancellor and the Syndicate agreed to put the controversy to rest by deciding to go ahead with the university’s plan to engage the State-run Centre for Management Development to conduct a study to determine workload and required workforce before hiring necessary hands from the employment exchange. All of the 91 contract workers in the KTU will be retained until their positions are notified on the basis of the study.

Nevertheless, Prof. Thomas conveyed her displeasure over the alleged reluctance shown by senior officials in advising her on issues that concern the university Statutes. Some of the Syndicate members also registered their protest after accusing her of functioning in contravention to the prescribed norms.

The Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar assured the meeting that they would abide by the statutory requirement of bringing all correspondence including those between the Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellor to the notice of the Syndicate, sources said.

The Syndicate approved the appointments on Director, Joint Director and Assistant Director of deputation basis. The norms for the proposed twinning programme with foreign universities were also finalised.