Kerala

KTU urges college unions to boost online learning

11% of final-year students face technical challenges, finds survey

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has urged college unions to play a major role in boosting the ongoing efforts to facilitate online learning.

The clarion call for greater participation comes against the backdrop of a survey conducted by the university which found that 11% of final-year students faced technical challenges in attending online classes. These included students who hail from remote areas that lack Internet or receive interrupted connectivity.

Awards announced

Under the circumstances, parent-teacher associations and college unions should chip in with their efforts, Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree said in a statement while announcing cash awards of ₹20,000 for the best college unions that strive to facilitate online learning in their institutions.

Dr. Rajasree added that students can also avail themselves of public online systems established by local self-government institutions.

The university has instructed all colleges to provide students with access to all the information they require including those relating to curriculum, video lectures, and links to virtual labs on their websites. While the Principals are mandated with implementing the system effectively, department heads and class advisers will be required to maintain contact with students on a regular basis to ensure that they receive all study materials.

