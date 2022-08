KTU training programme concludes

ADVERTISEMENT APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree inaugurated the valedictory session of a four-day faculty empowerment programme at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) on Friday. College Principal V. Suresh Babu presided over the function. Course coordinators B.R. Vinod and Rani Pavithram spoke.

