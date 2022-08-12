KTU training programme concludes
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree inaugurated the valedictory session of a four-day faculty empowerment programme at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) on Friday. College Principal V. Suresh Babu presided over the function. Course coordinators B.R. Vinod and Rani Pavithram spoke.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.