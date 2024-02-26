KTU too rejects Governor’s diktat to nominate representative to V-C selection panel

February 26, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has become the third State-run university to defy Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s ultimatum to nominate a representative to the search-cum-selection committee to appoint its next Vice-Chancellor.

The decision to reject the directive was taken by the KTU’s Board of Governors (BoG) which met here on Monday to deliberate the issue, among others.

Notably, the meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, whose future at the helm of Digital University Kerala hangs in the balance following a hearing conducted by Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan two days ago.

While the agenda to nominate a representative to the selection committee came up for decision, BoG member G. Sanjeev moved a motion under Statute 38(7) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University First Statutes, 2020 to reject the agenda. The statute enables members to move resolutions without prior notice and suspend a BoG meeting or any topic that is discussed at the meeting.

The resolution was passed unanimously in the absence of Congress MLA Eldose P. Kunnappillil. It stated that the matter is sub judice since a petition filed by the State government questioning the Governor’s decision to refer several Bills, including the University Law (Amendment) Bills that intend to remove him as the Chancellor of universities as well as alter the composition of selection committees, is under consideration of the Supreme Court.

The resolution also claims the Chancellor had no power to constitute the selection committee or notify the process under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2018.

Kerala Agricultural University and Kerala University had earlier rejected the Governor’s diktat, while the Cochin University of Science and Technology Syndicate recently nominated a representative to the selection committee.

The senate meeting of Kerala University has come under a cloud after the Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal submitted a report against Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who had chaired the discussion. Raj Bhavan has been exploring various options, including invalidating its decision.