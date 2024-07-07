GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTU to support underperforming colleges to enhance their academic performance

Syllabus formation of revised curriculum in final stage; new curriculum will be implemented this academic year (2024)

Published - July 07, 2024 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has resolved to put in place a support system to help enhance the academic performance of engineering colleges that secured low pass percentages in the previous BTech examinations.

A recent meeting of university authorities and the Principals and management representatives of affiliated self-financing engineering colleges decided to back underperforming institutions through collaborative efforts.

The university also informed the participants that the syllabus formation of the revised curriculum, which will be implemented this academic year, was in its final stage. The final syllabus will be published before the start of the first semester of the new BTech batch. The academic calendar for the next four years too will be published soon.

Lab exams before theory exams

Following requests made by the student community, the university has also decided to conduct laboratory examinations before theory examinations from the next semester. There will also be sufficient intervals between examinations. Even-semester examinations will be completed by April, providing students two months for internships until the commencement of the next semester in July.

University authorities addressed the delay in revaluation of answer sheets, attributing it to the increase in the number of examinations and answer sheets. Supplementary examinations, they pointed out, are being conducted in all semesters at once, instead of the odd-even examination system that was previously followed.

Evaluation to be expedited

As part of measures mooted to expedite the evaluation process, the university will conduct evaluation in two phases, with 14 days being allocated for the exercise. Each teacher will be given 150 examination papers for evaluation.

The university has instructed colleges to implement the university’s academic guidelines on time.

University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath; Syndicate members P.K. Biju, Vinodkumar Jacob, Sanjeev G., B.S. Jamuna, and I. Saju; Board of Governors member P.O.J. Lebba; Registrar A. Praveen; Dean (Academics) Vinu Thomas; and Controller of Examinations Ananda Resmi participated in the meeting.

