KTU to subscribe to e-journals, procure anti-plagiarism software

July 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to earmark ₹3.5 crore to subscribe to e-journals and procure plagiarism detection tools for students and faculty members in affiliated colleges.

Access will be made available to the contents of Elsevier and Knimbus digital libraries. Turnitin, an anti-plagiarism software, will also be provided to colleges.

The Syndicate adopted a decision in this regard during its meeting held here on Thursday. It was also decided to provide cloud computing resources to faculty members and students for various projects and research work.

The meeting decided to impose a fine on the Government Engineering College at Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, for serious lapses in the conduct of examinations. A committee comprising Syndicate members G. Sanjeev and Vinod Kumar Jacob, and the Joint Director of Examinations will conduct an inquiry into the issue. It was also decided to cancel the examination centre at Al Ameen College, Palakkad, for one year in view of examination malpractices reported there.

Permission has been granted to commence two new engineering colleges in the State. Four BTech courses, MBA and MCA courses have been sanctioned at the KMCT Institute of Technology and Management which is being launched in Malappuram. The college will have a maximum permitted intake of 360. The other institution, the Gregorian Institute of Technology which is being established in Kottayam, will have a maximum intake of 360 and offer five BTech programmes.

A graduation ceremony will be organised for students who have completed their research and postgraduate studies from the university.

The Syndicate also condoled the demise of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.