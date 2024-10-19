ADVERTISEMENT

KTU to pursue legal action against Ciza Thomas for missing documents

Published - October 19, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Several documents, including the minutes of meetings of Board of Governors and Syndicate, which were sent to Raj Bhavan for the Chancellor’s review remain untraceable

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Saturday decided to pursue legal action against former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Ciza Thomas in connection with certain documents that have gone missing from the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documents which are apparently untraceable pertain to those handed over to Raj Bhavan, following the contentious Syndicate decision to establish a standing committee to oversee the university’s administrative affairs. The BoG had suspended the V-C’s order to reassign staff members, including the head of the e-Governance section.

Prof. Thomas, who had officiated as interim V-C for nearly five months until March 31 last, had dissented such resolutions adopted by the Syndicate and the BoG. She also sought the intervention of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the University Chancellor, in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, several documents including the minutes of meetings of the BoG and the Syndicate were sent to Raj Bhavan for the Chancellor’s review. Following Prof. Thomas’s retirement from service, the university initiated steps to recover the documents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Raj Bhavan’s stance

However, the university was informed by Raj Bhavan that the former V-C had retrieved the original documents, while providing photocopies for reference.

The BoG reviewed the formal communication from Raj Bhavan, but stopped short of recommending a police probe. It, however, entrusted the Syndicate with deciding the future course of action. Official sources hinted the possibility of the Higher Education department taking a call in the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US