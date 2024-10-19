KTU to pursue legal action against Ciza Thomas for missing documents

The Board of Governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Saturday decided to pursue legal action against former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Ciza Thomas in connection with certain documents that have gone missing from the university.

The documents which are apparently untraceable pertain to those handed over to Raj Bhavan, following the contentious Syndicate decision to establish a standing committee to oversee the university’s administrative affairs. The BoG had suspended the V-C’s order to reassign staff members, including the head of the e-Governance section.

Prof. Thomas, who had officiated as interim V-C for nearly five months until March 31 last, had dissented such resolutions adopted by the Syndicate and the BoG. She also sought the intervention of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the University Chancellor, in this regard.

Subsequently, several documents including the minutes of meetings of the BoG and the Syndicate were sent to Raj Bhavan for the Chancellor’s review. Following Prof. Thomas’s retirement from service, the university initiated steps to recover the documents.

Raj Bhavan’s stance

However, the university was informed by Raj Bhavan that the former V-C had retrieved the original documents, while providing photocopies for reference.

The BoG reviewed the formal communication from Raj Bhavan, but stopped short of recommending a police probe. It, however, entrusted the Syndicate with deciding the future course of action. Official sources hinted the possibility of the Higher Education department taking a call in the matter.

