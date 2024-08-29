KTU to organise workshops to prepare strategic plans for CoEs

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has commenced preparatory steps for the launch of the proposed Centres of Excellence (CoEs) on advanced research in Kannur, Ernakulam and Kottayam.

As part of fostering long-term collaborations between academic researchers and industry leaders, the university will organise a series of workshops featuring renowned experts from global institutions to prepare a strategic plan for research activities at the centres.

The first workshop will be held at the Centre of Excellence on Emerging Materials and Infrastructure at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Kottayam on August 30 and 31. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally inaugurate the programme. KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath will preside over the inaugural session.

Gin Jose, Chair in Functional Materials, School of Chemical and Process Engineering, University of Leeds, United Kingdom, will deliver the keynote address.

The second workshop will be held at the Centre of Excellence on Sustainability Engineering and Carbon Neutrality at the Government College of Engineering, Kannur, on September 12 and 13. The Centre of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation Centre at Model Engineering College, Ernakulam, will host the third workshop on September 27 and 28.

Research experts from prominent universities such as University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Delft, University of Groningen and University of Edinburgh in addition to India’s premier institutions including Indian Institutes of Technology and IISER Thiruvananthapuram will participate in the workshops.

The suggestions emerging from the programmes will be adopted to prepare an action plan containing structural and operational guidelines to commence the activities of the proposed centres within a year, official sources said.