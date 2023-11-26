KTU to organise training in BIM

November 26, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will launch a phased-training programme in Building Information Modelling (BIM) software for teachers and students on Monday in order to bridge skill gaps in the Civil and Architecture academic programmes. BIM is a workflow process that involves generating models for the planning, design, construction, and management of building and infrastructure projects. The training will be imparted by the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC), Kollam, through a project-based learning mode. KTU Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath will inaugurate a five day offline training programme at the IIIC campus on Monday.

The first batch will comprise 30 civil and architecture faculty members from engineering colleges affiliated with KTU.