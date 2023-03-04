ADVERTISEMENT

KTU to organise session on Fulbright Fellowships

March 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is organising an online session on Fulbright Fellowships offered by the United States government at 3 p.m. on March 7.

The Fulbright programme enables outstanding students, academics and professionals in the country to study, research and teach in the U.S. KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas will inaugurate the session that will be streamed live on the university’s Facebook page. Maya Sundararajan, regional officer at the United States–India Educational Foundation, Chennai, will conduct the session.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US