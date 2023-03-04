KTU to organise session on Fulbright Fellowships

March 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is organising an online session on Fulbright Fellowships offered by the United States government at 3 p.m. on March 7.

The Fulbright programme enables outstanding students, academics and professionals in the country to study, research and teach in the U.S. KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas will inaugurate the session that will be streamed live on the university’s Facebook page. Maya Sundararajan, regional officer at the United States–India Educational Foundation, Chennai, will conduct the session.