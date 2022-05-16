KTU to organise placement drive for differently abled

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is facilitating a placement drive of Amazon exclusively for differently abled students and graduates of engineering and non-engineering academic backgrounds on May 21.

The drive will be conducted at the Federal Institute of Science and Technology, Angamaly. The participants should be graduating in 2022 and have no active backlogs, the university has informed.

The programme will be open to students who have been victims of acid attack or have been diagnosed with autism, spectral disorder, cerebral palsy, dwarfism, haemophilia, locomotor disability, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, polio or scoliosis. Details can be obtained by contacting 9846387772 or visiting www.ktu.edu.in.