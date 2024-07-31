GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTU to lend helping hand to Wayanad

Published - July 31, 2024 06:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has decided to mobilise all necessary resources to support landslide-hit Wayanad.

A meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath resolved to undertake a comprehensive relief initiative through its National Service Scheme (NSS) units.

District coordinators will oversee the collection of essential goods, including food, clothing, medicines and other necessities. These items will be systematically transported, stored and distributed to those in need. Drop-off donation points will be set up at all affiliated colleges.

The university will also assist in the rehabilitation of those affected by the calamity. It was also decided that teachers, students and other staff will contribute directly to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

