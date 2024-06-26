KTU to launch engineering schools this year

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has accorded sanction to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to launch schools offering four postgraduate engineering courses in cutting-edge fields this academic year.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, who addressed a press conference here on Wednesday, said the university is set to establish its own schools that will conduct M.Tech courses in Electric Vehicle Technology, Embedded Systems Technology, Infrastructure Engineering and Management, and Mechanical and Materials Technology.

The courses, Prof. Gopinath added, will serve as a foundation for fully-operational University-run schools in the future. Plans are also under way to introduce Ph.D. and Post-Doctoral programmes, with preparations nearing completion. The university also aims to diversify its educational offerings significantly in the coming years.

