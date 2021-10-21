KTU to introduce minor degree in engineering

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 October 2021 23:31 IST

B.Tech students can earn a minor degree in a branch other than their original stream

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is gearing up to introduce ‘minor in engineering’ that will allow B.Tech students to earn a minor degree in a branch other than their original stream. The first batch that has been permitted to seek minor degree will graduate in 2023.

According to an official release, minor in engineering begins in the third semester. Students can then receive a minor degree by completing four subjects and one project in the chosen topic during the course of the eighth semester.

“For example, if a student pursuing Civil Engineering completes four additional subjects and one project from architecture, he or she will receive a degree certificate titled ‘B. Tech in Civil Engineering with Minor in Architecture,’ the release stated.

Besides the IITs, very few universities have currently adopted the engineering minor system.

The B.Tech curriculum at KTU currently includes over 50 minor subjects. Machine learning, biomedical engineering, applied mathematics, robotics, material science, and smart manufacturing are some of the advanced technical fields that are covered in minor courses.

The option is bound to increase the employment opportunities of the students and diversify their employment skills.

Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree said integrated projects that involves elements of different engineering disciplines can be undertaken through the engineering minor system. They will enhance the learning, skills and work potential of the students.