KTU to instruct colleges for form student grievance redressal committees

June 25, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has decided to instruct affiliated engineering colleges to constitute student grievance redressal committees.

The Syndicate decision comes on the basis of a report submitted by a two-member committee that had investigated the circumstances that led to the suicide of a second-year student in Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kanjirappally.

The committees will have to be formed in accordance with the directive issued by the Higher Education department which recently laid down guidelines for the formation of grievance redressal committees. College will be required to display the contact numbers of the committee members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Syndicate also decided to form a university-level appellate body. The functioning of Internal Compliance Committees in universities and affiliated colleges will also be regulated. A university-level counselling facility will also be introduced for the student community.

The university has taken a dim view of the failure of several colleges in constituting governing bodies, college councils, college unions, department staff associations and sports councils in accordance with the University Statute. The university will issue a strict directive to all colleges to constitute such statutory bodies without further delay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.