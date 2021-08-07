KTU to hold placement drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

International placement drive for select branches in B.Tech, M.Tech and MCA

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is set to facilitate its second international placement drive.

US-headquartered information technology company Virtusa, which had recently recruited two students, is set to hold yet another round of placements for KTU’s 2022 batch across affiliated colleges. The placement will be confined to select branches in B.Tech, M.Tech and MCA. The eligibility will be decided on the basis of prerequisites fixed by the company.

The evaluation for the students who have applied for the opportunity is likely to commence online soon. The entire exercise including the test and the interview will be directly handled by the firm. Students who are hired after the thorough evaluation process will work from India for a particular period of time before migrating to Virtusa’s headquarters.

The university’s Industry Attachment Cell has been actively encouraging industry-academic coordination in the face of the debilitating pandemic.