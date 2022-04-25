KTU to focus on revising undergraduate curricula

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree has hinted at the possibility of a curricula reform of engineering undergraduate programmes.

The university had recently revised the structure of postgraduate courses.

Dr. Rajasree was speaking at a webinar organised by the Kerala Catholic Engineering College Managements’ Association (KCECMA) on the theme ‘Engineering Education – scope, challenge and a futuristic approach’ on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor advocated revising syllabi to incorporate changes that were in tune with evolving technology and emerging job opportunities in the global scenario. She also urged autonomous institutions to utilise their core competencies to work for regional development.

KCECMA president Mathew Paikatt chaired the session. KTU Syndicate member and former MP P.K. Biju delivered the keynote address. KCECMA executive secretary V.C. Sebastian also spoke.