KTU to declare exam schedule after lockdown

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has chosen to defer the declaration of its examination schedule until the lifting of the lockdown.

In an official release on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree said an academic subcommittee, chaired by Board of Governors member and Idukki Government Engineering College Principal C. Satheesh Kumar, will explore the various possibilities of conducting the examinations in accordance to the guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission.

The Academic Council will meet in the second week of May to decide on the panel’s recommendations.

Priority will be accorded for final-year examinations to ensure that the prospects of those who have received placement offers and those aiming to pursue higher studies remained unaffected, Dr. Rajasree said.