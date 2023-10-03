KTU to constitute committee to revise BTech curriculum

October 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Board of Governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on Tuesday decided to constitute a committee comprising experts from research institutes of national importance and chairpersons of the Board of Studies to revise the BTech curriculum.

Such efforts have been envisaged to align the curriculum with market trends and impart skill-based education in all branches of engineering. The meeting also decided to appoint a director in university schools where postgraduate and PhD programmes will commence the next academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor has been entrusted with holding meetings with the Principals of affiliated colleges to highlight the various research assistance schemes being offered by the university. It was also decided to support the Global Science Festival, touted to be the largest science festival in Asia, being organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment from December 15 to January 31.

KTU will hold its first student grievance redressal adalat at 2 p.m. on October 5. The university decided to hold adalats on the first Thursdays of every month.