HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTU to constitute committee to revise BTech curriculum

October 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on Tuesday decided to constitute a committee comprising experts from research institutes of national importance and chairpersons of the Board of Studies to revise the BTech curriculum.

Such efforts have been envisaged to align the curriculum with market trends and impart skill-based education in all branches of engineering. The meeting also decided to appoint a director in university schools where postgraduate and PhD programmes will commence the next academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor has been entrusted with holding meetings with the Principals of affiliated colleges to highlight the various research assistance schemes being offered by the university. It was also decided to support the Global Science Festival, touted to be the largest science festival in Asia, being organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment from December 15 to January 31.

KTU will hold its first student grievance redressal adalat at 2 p.m. on October 5. The university decided to hold adalats on the first Thursdays of every month.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.