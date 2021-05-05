KTU to aid software development for KIIDC

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is set to facilitate the development of a fully automated Community Micro Irrigation system for the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (KIIDC).

The irrigation system will come up in the command area of Moongilmada Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) in Chittur area, Palakkad.

The proposed project includes design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of community micro irrigation systems, construction of pumping stations, transmission line and necessary transformers, and control room with automated drip irrigation system including operation and maintenance. The implementation of project is expected to double crop productivity and reduce water scarcity.

The project also aims to utilise competencies of engineering colleges to solve real-time problems in various government departments in the State. The KIIDC has invited ‘expression of interest’ from KTU-affiliated colleges to implement the project. The university, through its industry attachment cell, has been working to connect engineering colleges with various government departments for facilitating solutions to various government departments by utilising the competencies of faculty members.