Two-day Kerala Technology Congress from Feb. 16

February 14, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will organise its Techfest and the Kerala Technology Congress (KETCON) at Ahalia School of Engineering and Technology, Palakkad, from February 16 to 18.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the event. Malampuzha MLA A. Prabhakaran will preside over the function. Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath will deliver the keynote address. The ‘KTU Researcher of the Year’ awards for the years 2019 and 2022 will also be presented on the occasion.

Around 4,500 people including students and teachers from engineering colleges across Kerala will participate in the technical festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key attractions of the event will include ‘ideathon’, project expo, hackathons, quiz competitions, technology workshops and exhibition stalls. Cultural and entertainment segments will also be organised.

Lectures on advanced technologies by subject experts and research paper presentations by B. Tech, MTech and PhD students will be conducted as part of KETCON.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.