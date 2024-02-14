ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day Kerala Technology Congress from Feb. 16

February 14, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will organise its Techfest and the Kerala Technology Congress (KETCON) at Ahalia School of Engineering and Technology, Palakkad, from February 16 to 18.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the event. Malampuzha MLA A. Prabhakaran will preside over the function. Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath will deliver the keynote address. The ‘KTU Researcher of the Year’ awards for the years 2019 and 2022 will also be presented on the occasion.

Around 4,500 people including students and teachers from engineering colleges across Kerala will participate in the technical festival.

The key attractions of the event will include ‘ideathon’, project expo, hackathons, quiz competitions, technology workshops and exhibition stalls. Cultural and entertainment segments will also be organised.

Lectures on advanced technologies by subject experts and research paper presentations by B. Tech, MTech and PhD students will be conducted as part of KETCON.

CONNECT WITH US