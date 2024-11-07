KTU teaching appointments in limbo as Governor, State government clash over V-C appointment

The appointment process for 40 teaching positions in the newly established schools at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) hangs in balance, as the Raj Bhavan has yet to appoint an interim Vice-Chancellor (V-C).

The selection of V-Cs for both KTU and Digital University Kerala has reached a deadlock, with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the State government unable to reach a consensus.

KTU recently issued a notification seeking applications for six Professors, six Associate Professors and 28 Assistant Professors across the five schools offering postgraduate courses. The deadline for applications is November 29.

However, the process faces uncertainty, considering the selection committee is supposed to be chaired by the V-C, a position vacant since Saji Gopinath completed his tenure on October 27.

University authorities remain hopeful that the process will remain unaffected, with an V-C expected to be appointed in due course.

Nevertheless, the Board of Governors (BoG) has expressed concerns over the delay in appointing an interim V-C. In a statement, the statutory body highlighted that the ongoing impasse has negatively impacted the job and educational prospects of several people.

Numerous graduates had applied for degree certificates - some even in express and fast-track mode -have been facing delays in processing due the absence of a V-C, affecting the delivery of services at the university.

“Prioritising the Chancellor’s authority over the future of students is misguided,” it added.

The Governor has conveyed his objections towards any “government interference” in appointing an interim V-C on the basis of a Supreme Court judgement. However, the government has countered the stance by cited a direction of a Division Bench of Kerala High Court making it necessary to appoint V-Cs from the government’s panels.

R.S. Sasikumar, chairman of Save University Campaign Committee, accused the government of insisting on selecting an interim V-C from its submitted panel in order to appoint persons of its choosing to the teaching posts.

The BoG rejected such allegations, asserting that the appointment process strictly adhered to the University Grants Commission norms. They emphasised that the selection committee will not include any Syndicate member, but will instead include a representative of the Chancellor and subject experts.