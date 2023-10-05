ADVERTISEMENT

KTU takes up students’ complaints at adalat

October 05, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The online adalat was attended by over 100 students and college representatives and as many as 90 complaints were taken up for consideration.

The Hindu Bureau

Senior officials of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University at its students grievance redressal adalat in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

The first students’ grievance adalat organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Thursday witnessed numerous complaints raised by the student community, with a majority finding resolutions.

The programme heard 75 complaints regarding examinations and certificate issuance, 11 that pertained to academic matters and four research-related complaints.

Speaking at the adalat, KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath said BTech students belonging to both the 2015 and 2019 schemes will have two chances to appear for supplementary examinations this year onwards. Supplementary examinations for the first to the eighth semesters of the BTech 2015 scheme will commence on December 11 and those for the 2019 scheme will commence on January 3.

The university has assured complainants that the grievances that could not be resolved on the first day will be addressed without delay. In some cases, the complainants were directed to appear before the university in-person.

Syndicate members I. Saju, G. Sanjeev, Jamuna, Vinod Kumar Jacob, Registrar A. Praveen, Dean (Academics) Vinu Thomas, Dean (Research) Shalij P.R., Controller of Examination Ananda Resmi and other university officials attended the adalat.

