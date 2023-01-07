KTU Syndicate alleges efforts to mislead Governor on appointment process

January 07, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A day after the Governor cancelled a notification issued by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) for several contract jobs, the Syndicate on Saturday alleged that the former had been misled by various sections to damage the university’s reputation.

The issue also appears to have revived fissures within the university administration as the Syndicate and the Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas remain at loggerheads.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had cancelled two notifications that were issued by KTU Registrar to appoint administrative and IT/e-Governance support staff on contract/daily wage basis. The decision was made after Prof. Thomas informed the Raj Bhavan that the applications were invited without her concurrence.

The appointments had come under the scanner after various organisations alleged nepotism and a lack of transparency in the process. KTU currently has 45 regular employees and nearly 90 contract workers.

In a statement, the Syndicate said the university had a skeletal staff to undertake the coursework and examinations of nearly one-and-a-half lakh students. While daily-wage workers are employed for a period of 179 days, fresh notifications are issued to appoint the next set of employees on contract and daily-wage basis.

“The Registrar is the officer responsible for appointment of the staff in the university. Accordingly, the notifications were issued for the appointment of administrative support staff and IT/e-Governance support staff on July 12 and September 18 last respectively by the order of the then Vice Chancellor,” the Syndicate stated.

It added that a decision has been taken both at the government and syndicate levels to create more permanent jobs after determining the workload. KTU has also been adhering to the government’s directive to shun conventional governance modes by managing its operations through a fully automated system.

The Syndicate also suspected the hand of “inter-State and foreign university admission lobbies” behind the “hostile” reports that sought to malign the university.